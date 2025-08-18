Iran Faces 4,268 Sanctions, Yet Continues an Independent Policy Despite Intense Pressure

The primary basis of contacts between Belarus and Iran is their economy. Last year, bilateral trade increased by a quarter. And according to the first quarter of 2025, the growth rate is even higher — already +42%. Over the years of diplomatic relations, around 45 documents have been signed between the two countries. Currently, about 10 more are in progress, covering areas such as transportation, healthcare, forestry, investments, and others.

Undoubtedly, the economic potential is broader when viewed through the prism of new realities. Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, along with its observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), are opportunities for growth that must be seized.

Iran, an ancient civilization with the richest natural resources, nearly one hundred million people, and trillions of dollars buried underground, is among the top three global leaders in oil and gas reserves.

It also produces gold, chromium, sulfur, manganese, and lead. A total of 68 mineral types have been discovered there, making Iran strategically vital for many.

As of February 2023, Iran has been subjected to 4,268 sanctions. Despite such significant pressure, Iran continues to pursue an independent policy, just like the Republic of Belarus.

A turning point and the starting point for the development of bilateral relations was President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Tehran in March 2023. Following the negotiations, a comprehensive cooperation roadmap until 2026 was signed, covering politics, economics, science, education, and culture. A meeting with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei further strengthened the foundation of these relations.

The spiritual leader of Iran is highly selective in contacts, holding the final say in the country.

Despite the tragic death of President Raisi in a helicopter crash in the mountains, all contacts and agreements between the countries have been preserved.

The first negotiations with President Masoud Pezeshkian are scheduled for October 2024 during the BRICS summit.

“You are an active person; if we reach an agreement, we can implement all our arrangements. Once again, congratulations on your victory in the presidential elections — the win was convincing and indisputable. Neither the Americans nor their allies could cast doubt on the results. I invite you to visit Minsk at any convenient time. I will be glad to meet you there and discuss prospects for our cooperation. Moreover, there have never been any closed topics between us; we are ready to work with you on any issues,” said the Belarusian President.

The invitation has been accepted and can be considered already in progress — the next step forward will take place in Minsk. The two countries have interacted for many years. Shared topics, ideas, and a common understanding of global developments enable us to move in the same direction.

For Belarus, cooperation with Iran is extremely important because Iran is located along a key logistics route from north to south and is involved in processes related to the Caspian Sea. This concerns oil and gas.

Alexey Avdonin, analyst at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies:

“Major corporations are concentrating their interests at this geopolitical hub. We are interested not only in supplying our products and providing services but also in developing trade, economic, scientific, technological, educational, and cultural ties. Our task is to strengthen bilateral cooperation to the maximum, as well as cooperation with Iran within BRICS and SCO frameworks.”