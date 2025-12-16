3.68 BYN
Lukashevich: Belarus Enters World's Top Three Potash Fertilizer Producers
Belarus is strengthening dialogue with Africa. The agenda includes a discussion of potash fertilizer supplies amid the lifting of U.S. sanctions.
At the "Belarus-Africa" business forum, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich noted that Belarus has managed to maintain stable supplies to a number of countries despite restrictions. The diplomat noted that the country is one of the world's top three fertilizer producers.
Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
"Belarus is undoubtedly the largest producer of potash fertilizers, ranking among the top three. The current difficulties with supplying our products are well known. Also well-known are the results, the quiet successes, enabling us to continue supplying potash fertilizers to a number of countries where they are urgently needed."