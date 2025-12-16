Lukashevich: Belarus Enters World's Top Three Potash Fertilizer Producers

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2efeb612-e5a1-4a6a-9da1-8251f83cd8f8/conversions/af964fb0-1d87-4955-bd9a-dcbd21797a84-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2efeb612-e5a1-4a6a-9da1-8251f83cd8f8/conversions/af964fb0-1d87-4955-bd9a-dcbd21797a84-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2efeb612-e5a1-4a6a-9da1-8251f83cd8f8/conversions/af964fb0-1d87-4955-bd9a-dcbd21797a84-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2efeb612-e5a1-4a6a-9da1-8251f83cd8f8/conversions/af964fb0-1d87-4955-bd9a-dcbd21797a84-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is strengthening dialogue with Africa. The agenda includes a discussion of potash fertilizer supplies amid the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

At the "Belarus-Africa" business forum, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich noted that Belarus has managed to maintain stable supplies to a number of countries despite restrictions. The diplomat noted that the country is one of the world's top three fertilizer producers.

Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: