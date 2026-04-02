Massive Belarus-Oman Business Forum with 400 Companies Held in Muscat

Belarus and Oman aim to establish long-term partnerships, which was confirmed on April 2nd during the Belarus-Oman business forum in Muscat. The Sultanate hosted dozens of Belarusian firms, reflecting high interest. The Middle East is becoming an increasingly important area of Belarusian business focus, supported by political will and practical economic interests.

Oman is also hosting a Belarusian Business Day, with nearly 400 companies gathered in the capital. Such large-scale Belarusian business representation in Oman is unprecedented; the country had only one prior visit from Belarusian business. Over the past decade, contacts have grown significantly, especially in recent years, strengthening relations.

Nikolay Borisevich, Director of the National Export Support Center:

"Compared to the forum held here two years ago, the number of participants from Oman has tripled. The audience even exceeded the allocated space, with many participating online."

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The first Belarus-Oman business forum took place in 2016, and since then, Minsk and Muscat have become closer. Gaining access to the Middle Eastern market requires careful, strategic efforts, a result of the authority built by Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko in the Muslim world.

Several Belarusian IT companies showcased their potential, promoting the Belarusian High Technologies Park model, which contributes about 3% to GDP through resident companies developing cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Belarus is eager to share its experience, fostering joint ventures.

Anna Ryabova, Head of the BHTA Secretariat:

"We are actively developing a startup ecosystem, nurturing young unicorns from our excellent education system, combined with entrepreneurial skills. This attracts international investors, and Oman highly values and is developing this direction. We want to invite more investors to collaborate."

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Viktor Sidorenko, Business Development Manager at a Belarusian IT company:

"The Middle East is a growth point for us. We see interest in our solutions, and we aim not only to sell services but also to find collaboration partners. We’re particularly interested in AI and public safety projects with Omani companies."

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Healthcare is also a focus for Belarus. Not just supplying medicines, but helping Oman improve its healthcare system — from training to practical medical work, which is easier through cooperation.

Alexander Khojaev, Minister of Health of Belarus:

"We are discussing the implementation of medical processes and education cooperation in a short timeframe. Last year, specialists from narrow fields met, and now we need to move from general to targeted collaboration, including joint research."

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While Belarusians explore Oman as a tourism destination (thanks to visa-free travel), business circles are studying how the country operates. Experts consider Oman one of the most underestimated business jurisdictions in the Gulf, thanks to stability, a strong currency, free economic zones, and unique geography. Belarusian advantages are also increasingly recognized in Oman.

Faisal Al-Rawas, President of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

"Belarus is becoming more visible; our companies are learning more about it, especially after the historic visit of Oman’s Sultan and President Lukashenko to each other's countries. Agriculture and food security are of particular interest. We plan to send a large delegation to Belarus in June for cooperation agreements."

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Oman is also a promising logistics corridor for Belarusian cargo under sanctions, with opportunities for re-export to Africa and Asia. Belarusian companies are interested in establishing supply chains, transportation, storage, and customs procedures.

Feruz Gazi, Director of a logistics company in Oman:

"Belarusian companies want to develop logistics chains for their products. We’ve taken the first step; more meetings and negotiations are needed to develop common approaches. Oman’s infrastructure makes it a central hub in the Gulf region, ready to handle increasing cargo flows."

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