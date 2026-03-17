Ministry of Agriculture and Food Plans to Exceed Export Record of $10 Billion by the End of 2026

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Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus Yuri Gorlov announced plans to increase exports. According to the minister, by the end of 2026, they plan to exceed last year's record-breaking $10 billion. He told journalists after the report to Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

"Last year, we achieved a record result and sold over $10 billion worth of our products. Although 2024 was also a record year: we sold $9 billion worth of products," Gorlov said. "We're not stopping and see that our products are in demand on the international market; they have always been and continue to be of high quality. This is also noted by our colleagues we work with."

According to the minister, in January of this year, export growth compared to January 2025 was 121%. "This means that, if we take January as an example, we've already achieved growth," emphasized Yuri Gorlov.