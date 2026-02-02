MMZ Works on Developing Next-Generation Engines

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/301b799a-aa0f-443f-a5e6-e5bde6b26cf4/conversions/b3212dd3-9d1a-4f0f-b1a6-3e41ffe6de39-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/301b799a-aa0f-443f-a5e6-e5bde6b26cf4/conversions/b3212dd3-9d1a-4f0f-b1a6-3e41ffe6de39-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/301b799a-aa0f-443f-a5e6-e5bde6b26cf4/conversions/b3212dd3-9d1a-4f0f-b1a6-3e41ffe6de39-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/301b799a-aa0f-443f-a5e6-e5bde6b26cf4/conversions/b3212dd3-9d1a-4f0f-b1a6-3e41ffe6de39-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Minsk Motor Plant (MMZ) is working on developing next-generation engines. Among the significant premieres for 2026 is a 3,500-horsepower engine with a displacement of 69 liters. This super-giant engine, weighing several tons, can be used in specialized diesel generators used, for example, by oil, gas, and military personnel.

Alexander Botvinnik, Director General of JSC "Holding Management Company "Minsk Motor Plant":

"We will make a completely new type of engine, one that the Minsk Motor Plant has never produced before. This isn't even a modification, but a completely new type of diesel engine. They will be in demand in the Republic of Belarus and abroad."