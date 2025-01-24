3.46 RUB
New Products of AMKODOR Holding - Belarusian Agriculture Prepares for Field Activities
Agricultural organizations of Belarus are preparing for field activities. New equipment is available to help. AMKODOR Holding offers own developments of farm machinery.
The plant in Dzerzhinsk produces a universal trailer of 30 tons load capacity; it can transport, for example, green mass or grain. Among the new products is a spreader of mineral fertilizers for 3 tons. It can work in tandem with a tractor on the principle of a trailer and mounted. Another promising model, including on the markets of Russia and Kazakhstan, is a fertilizer spreader for 10 tons. The unit is completely automated, among the advantages - a precision agriculture system.
Agricultural machinery manufacturers of the Minsk region, namely plants in Dzerzhinsk, Molodechno, Krupki, are preparing to show their new equipment at the annual exhibition BELAGRO that will take place in early June.