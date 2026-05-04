Rachkov: Belarus and Iran focus on trade and economic relations

On May 5, a meeting between Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee, and the Iranian Ambassador to Belarus was held in the House of Representatives.

"We have remained in very close contacts with our colleagues, Iranian parliamentarians, both bilaterally and internationally. Our most recent talks and meetings took place at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul. It must be said that our countries are focusing on the economy and trade and economic relations. We are interested in Iran primarily for industrial cooperation, collaboration in agriculture, science and technology."