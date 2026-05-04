3.77 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.32 BYN
Rachkov: Belarus and Iran focus on trade and economic relations
Belarus and Iran have set a goal of reaching $1 billion in trade turnover. The countries are intensively developing economic relations, and parliamentarians are also contributing.
On May 5, a meeting between Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee, and the Iranian Ambassador to Belarus was held in the House of Representatives.
Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"We have remained in very close contacts with our colleagues, Iranian parliamentarians, both bilaterally and internationally. Our most recent talks and meetings took place at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul. It must be said that our countries are focusing on the economy and trade and economic relations. We are interested in Iran primarily for industrial cooperation, collaboration in agriculture, science and technology."