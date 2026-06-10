We discussed how Belarus can help Ghana's development with First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Lukashevich.

Incidentally, Belarus already has a pilot cooperation project with Zimbabwe. The leaders of the two countries gave it impetus. However, the economics, specifically several phases of agricultural mechanization, are embedded within good personal relations.

"Zimbabwe has gone from being a wheat importer to an exporter. The figures aren't high, but they are very significant for this region and indicative for all of Africa. Small but successful projects are attracting the attention of neighboring countries. Other African countries are looking at Belarus's successful projects. And this isn't a promise or a distant future, like, 'Buy a tractor from us, and everything will be fine for you someday,'" the source noted.

Of course, we would like to replicate such concrete results. And Ghana has become one example based on Belarus's successful experience in cooperation with Zimbabwe. According to the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Ghana is interested in replicating its experience in agricultural mechanization, which opens up opportunities for Belarus to supply tractors, attachments, and agricultural machinery of various types.