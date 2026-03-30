"This is only the first step": Chukotka plans to purchase Belarusian equipment worth 3 bn rubles

Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Okrug plans to purchase Belarusian equipment worth 3 billion Russian rubles by 2030. Anton Yaremchuk, Deputy Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug for Economy and Investment, announced this during a visit to BELAZ, BELTA reports.

The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug has identified a clear need for Belarusian-made equipment, including MAZ trucks, MTZ tractors, and AMKODOR solutions. "We calculated that the initial purchase alone by 2030 will amount to approximately 3 billion Russian rubles. And this is only the first step. We need municipal vehicles and trucks for the mining industry," the Deputy Governor emphasized.

According to Anton Yaremchuk, BELAZ trucks can unlock their potential at the Baimskaya ore zone, but the project is still in the design stage. "Once the active phase of work begins, dump trucks may be needed," he said.

Belarusian manufacturers are focusing not just on procurement, but on creating a comprehensive ecosystem around the equipment. "When BELAZ equipment begins operating here, it's important to know there's a service center nearby that can provide quick and high-quality assistance. Therefore, the development of service infrastructure and the introduction of equipment are processes that must go hand in hand. And we see this as one of the anchor projects that will set the tone for all future cooperation," noted Anton Yaremchuk.