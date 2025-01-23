Turkish ambassador pledges to help promote Belarusian foodstuffs in Turkey

The Belarusian food industry concern Belgospishcheprom hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Belarus GüçlüCemIşık. The Turkish ambassador reaffirmed readiness to help promote Belarusian food products on the Turkish market, BelTA reports.

Chairman of Belarusian Food Industry oncernOleg Zhidkov told the Turkish diplomat about the concern's enterprises and highlighted great prospects for trade between Belarus and Turkey. He believes that the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkey Anatoly Glaz, who was appointed on 14 January, will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Oleg Zhidkov remarked that Minsk Sparkling Wines Factory is going to take part in Anfaş FoodProduct 2025, the International Food and Beverage Fair to be held in Antalya. Minsk Kristall products will also be presented there.

GüçlüCemIşık recalled that the presidents of the two countries set a task to ramp up bilateral trade up to $1.5 billion during their last meeting. In 2023, the trade exceeded $2 billion. The statistics for 2024 will be released soon. The ambassador believes that the figures will be quite high.