3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
U.S. Purchased almost $1 Million Worth of Belarusian Chocolate
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States are buying more Belarusian chocolate.
According to the data from the global trade platform, in 2025 U.S. imports of goods from Belarus amounted to almost $1 million. These figures are confirmed by the data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Compared to 2024, purchases increased by $145,000.
Chocolate products round out the top five most important commodity items in U.S. imports from Belarus.
Photo: pixabay.com