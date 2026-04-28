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Unemployment in Belarus Reaches Historic Low
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Unemployment in Belarus Reaches Historic Lownews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4bda278-84e1-4807-af08-ac2ea2f2bd22/conversions/d77728ce-1a50-48b7-8138-ddce497f675a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4bda278-84e1-4807-af08-ac2ea2f2bd22/conversions/d77728ce-1a50-48b7-8138-ddce497f675a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4bda278-84e1-4807-af08-ac2ea2f2bd22/conversions/d77728ce-1a50-48b7-8138-ddce497f675a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d4bda278-84e1-4807-af08-ac2ea2f2bd22/conversions/d77728ce-1a50-48b7-8138-ddce497f675a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The unemployment rate in Belarus has reached a historic low, according to analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank.
The employment rate in Belarus increased to more than 68% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 67.8% a year earlier. Against this backdrop, the unemployment rate fell to 2.3%.
Increased demand for labor is creating the preconditions for continued wage growth. In March, nominal wages increased by almost 14.5%, which, with inflation at 5.4%, translated into an 8.5% increase in real wages.