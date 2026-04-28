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Unemployment in Belarus Reaches Historic Low

Unemployment in Belarus Reaches Historic Low

The unemployment rate in Belarus has reached a historic low, according to analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank.

The employment rate in Belarus increased to more than 68% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 67.8% a year earlier. Against this backdrop, the unemployment rate fell to 2.3%.

Increased demand for labor is creating the preconditions for continued wage growth. In March, nominal wages increased by almost 14.5%, which, with inflation at 5.4%, translated into an 8.5% increase in real wages.

Разделы:

Economy