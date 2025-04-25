FSB Detains Suspect in Car Explosion in Balashikha

FSB officers have detained a suspect in the car explosion in Balashikha, which resulted in the death of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalyk, Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. This was reported by TASS, citing the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the FSB of Russia.

The PRC of the FSB noted that as a result of operational activities, an agent of the Ukrainian special services, Ignat Kuzin, born in 1983 and holding residency in Ukraine, was apprehended. According to the FSB, Kuzin was responsible for planting the bomb in Balashikha that led to General Moskalyk's death.

The FSB clarified that the explosive device, which detonated in a parked vehicle during the assassination attempt on Moskalyk, was activated remotely from Ukrainian territory.

The detained individual has been transported to the Investigation Committee of Russia for questioning in relation to the criminal case initiated under articles concerning a terrorist act and illegal possession of explosives or explosive devices.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that there are grounds to believe that Ukrainian special services are involved in the assassination of Moskalyk.