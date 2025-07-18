Recently, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has orchestrated advantageous reshuffles within the government. Who are the key figures behind these changes? In an interview on "First Information," Belarusian Member of the House of Representatives Galina Belyaeva shared her insights.

"It appears that the political forces backing Zelensky are actively consolidating their positions by appointing loyalists to key state institutions. Notably, Yulia Sviridenko, a figure with clear biases, recently visited the United States. It seems her candidacy has received approval, and we are now witnessing plans to replace the rather loyal Denis Shmygal with an even more devoted politician," Belyaeva stated.

In the past, Yulia Sviridenko was part of the contact group aimed at resolving the conflict in Donbass. As we observe, the conflict has not only remained unresolved but has escalated into a new, more intense phase. Following this, Sviridenko’s career accelerated: she served as Minister of Economy, then as First Deputy Prime Minister. Most recently, she was appointed head of the inter-agency working group on implementing Ukraine’s sanctions policy — a role that speaks volumes.