What Is Strictly Forbidden When Bitten by a Snake?

In Belarus, encounters with snakes have become more frequent: scaly reptiles are slithering onto dacha plots and even into the apartments of residents. Most of these are harmless grass snakes, but there have also been sightings of vipers, which are venomous.

Let us remind you what a typical grass snake looks like. Its coloration and markings are highly variable. You might see black, dark gray, brownish, or even bluish-green specimens. However, if you notice two yellow or orange spots on the snake’s head, it’s a viper.

Sergey Drobenkov, a biologist and researcher at the Laboratory of Terrestrial Invertebrates of the National Academy of Sciences' Bioresearches Center, explains how to behave to avoid snake encounters and what actions to take if you are bitten.

Rules for Encountering a Snake:

If a snake believes it has gone unnoticed, it remains motionless, allowing you to pass by safely. There are cases when a snake does not react even when you are just 5-10 centimeters from its leg. But if it perceives that it has been spotted and faces danger, it will warn you with hissing and by frequently tapping its tail, often adopting an S-shaped posture.

Safety Tips in the Forest:

Be attentive and wear high boots. When walking through woods, it is best to avoid contact with snakes altogether. Examine your surroundings carefully before setting up a tent or camping. Since snakes possess excellent camouflage, they blend seamlessly into the environment.

Proper Attire for Hiking:

When venturing into forests or swamps, always wear boots. The boots should have a shaft height of at least 40 centimeters. Vipers have small fangs, no longer than 4-5 millimeters, which are unable to pierce rubber boots.

Statistically, most bites occur on bare feet.

A viper slithers along the ground and does not climb onto bushes or trees. Before striking, it coils and then lunges its head forward by 30-40 centimeters toward the target.

Interestingly, not only vipers can bite—non-venomous snakes like the smooth snake may also bite. Their bites usually leave 1-2 bleeding punctures, but they are generally harmless to humans.

First Aid for Snake Bites

What should you do if bitten by a viper?

The first rule: Seek medical help as quickly as possible.

This is especially crucial if an elderly person, pregnant woman, or child is involved. The bite site will show two puncture marks from the venomous fangs, often bleeding.

You may try to squeeze out or suck out the venom from the wound. Do this within the first 5-10 minutes after the bite; afterward, these actions become ineffective.

Secondly, drink plenty of fluids—preferably pure water or warm tea—at least two liters.

"Fluids enter the bloodstream, dilute the venom, and increase blood volume," explains the specialist. "Additionally, abundant hydration promotes urination, which helps eliminate toxins."

IMPORTANT: Do not consume alcohol under any circumstances, as it will only worsen the victim’s condition.

Thirdly, adopt the correct posture.

Until medical help arrives, the victim should lie down in a shaded area and minimize movement. Excessive activity accelerates blood circulation, spreading the venom more quickly throughout the body.