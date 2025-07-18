3.74 BYN
Russia Has Decimated Ukraine's Fleet of American M1 Abrams Tanks - The National Interest
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The National Interest magazine claims that Russia has virtually decimated Ukraine's fleet of American M1 Abrams tanks.
According to the publication, Kiev has already lost 87% of the combat vehicles since they arrived at the front in 2024. Of the 31 tanks transferred, only 4 remain in combat-ready condition.
Despite their reputation as one of the best tanks in the world, the old M1 modifications sent to Kiev were unable to withstand state-of-the-art Russian equipment. And lack of artillery and air support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as a shortage of specialists and spare parts, made the tanks virtually useless on the battlefield.