According to the publication, Kiev has already lost 87% of the combat vehicles since they arrived at the front in 2024. Of the 31 tanks transferred, only 4 remain in combat-ready condition.

Despite their reputation as one of the best tanks in the world, the old M1 modifications sent to Kiev were unable to withstand state-of-the-art Russian equipment. And lack of artillery and air support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as a shortage of specialists and spare parts, made the tanks virtually useless on the battlefield.