Trump Claims BRICS' Influence Is Declining Following His Threat of Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that BRICS is allegedly rapidly losing its influence. According to him, the alliance attempted to challenge the dominant role of the dollar on the global stage, but the American leader issued threats of a 10-percent tariff to member countries, and at the next meeting, "almost no one showed up."

"We must never allow anyone to play such games with us. That’s why, when I heard about this group of BRICS countries—essentially six nations—I struck them very hard. And if they ever truly unite, everything will end very quickly—I can assure you. They won’t last long. I think they won’t even dare to do it; they’re afraid to meet," expressed the U.S. president confidently.