IHF Seeks to Allow Belarusians and Russians to Participate in International Tournaments
The International Handball Federation (IHF) is making another attempt to challenge the entrenched bureaucratic machinery of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), urging a fair inclusion of Belarusians and Russians. These actions are unprecedented, as in team sports, the IOC has thus far refused to permit our countries to compete, continuing a policy of political repression. Football stands apart in this regard—Belarusian national teams have participated on the international stage under their flag and anthem, and continue to do so.
The high level of handball in our country has been repeatedly demonstrated worldwide, with our national team consistently participating in continental and world championships. It will be interesting to observe in the near future what hypocritical justifications the IOC will come up with in response to the official appeal from the International Handball Federation.