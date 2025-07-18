The International Handball Federation (IHF) is making another attempt to challenge the entrenched bureaucratic machinery of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), urging a fair inclusion of Belarusians and Russians. These actions are unprecedented, as in team sports, the IOC has thus far refused to permit our countries to compete, continuing a policy of political repression. Football stands apart in this regard—Belarusian national teams have participated on the international stage under their flag and anthem, and continue to do so.