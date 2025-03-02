An urgent summit of European leaders focused on the security of Ukraine and Europe took place in London, characterized by division and a lot of hot air.

Some attendees expressed a willingness to form a unified European military platform, albeit without resolving the issue of funding. Others suggested the creation of a voluntary "coalition of the willing." Ultimately, the summit underscored the absence of solidarity in the West regarding support for Ukraine.

London stood in stark contrast to Paris, as the latest emergency summit on March 2 was called not by Macron but by Starmer. Although Washington made it clear that Brussels would not play the leading role at the peace negotiations table, Europe is attempting to form its own coalition to address the Ukrainian conflict. When discussing the future of Ukraine, European leaders struggle to agree on who should take the lead in this coalition.

France has already expressed its readiness to provide its 'nuclear umbrella' for Europe, potentially including the deployment of its nuclear weapons on German territory if NATO forces are reduced in that region. At the same time, it seems that London is reluctant to cede leadership to Paris and is also exploiting militaristic, revanchist rhetoric. The theme remains the same: using fear of Russia and the liberation of post-Soviet nations to attempt to unite countries in a new bloc in Europe, with the intent to lead it should the U.S. reduce its presence. Paris and London are both vying for this position, and it remains unclear who will prevail. Nikita Mendkovich, a political analyst and head of the Eurasian Analytical Club (Russia)

To sum up the London summit: not everyone was invited, not all topics were discussed, and no specific decisions were made. The Baltic States —Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia — found themselves sidelined and were "extremely dissatisfied" with the UK for not inviting their leaders to the Ukraine summit, as reported by Sky News. Pragmatists from Hungary and Slovakia were also excluded. Nevertheless, this did not help to achieve any unity regarding further support for Kiev. Calls for rearmament and increased defense spending among EU countries echoed once again.

We have agreed on several important steps. Firstly, we will continue our military operations and increase economic pressure on Russia to bolster Ukraine. Secondly, we agree that a lasting peace must ensure the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, and Ukraine must be at the negotiating table. Thirdly, should a peace agreement be reached, we will continue to enhance Ukraine's defenses to prevent any future invasions. Fourthly, we will continue to develop a coalition that will protect the agreement in Ukraine and ensure peace. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

In theory, the European Union has decided to support Ukraine not just to the last Ukrainian, but to the last European. The President of the European Commission called for efforts to "transform Ukraine into a steel porcupine.

We must position Ukraine as a power so it has the means to strengthen and protect itself—from economic survival to military resilience. Essentially, this turns Ukraine into a steel porcupine that cannot be easily digested by potential conquerors. Therefore, the focus is not just on military supplies, but also on securing the energy system's safety and ensuring that, over time, this country becomes strong and viable. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

In practice, EU resources are very limited, and without U.S. support, it will be quite difficult for the "European garden," currently facing crisis, to supply Ukraine with arms. The recognition that the so-called "peaceful" initiatives of Europe are only viable with American backing emerged as one of the main takeaways from the meeting, as noted by Le Figaro and CNN.

Additionally, the ranks of "enthusiasts" are visibly thinning. Even the NATO Secretary-General, whose fate largely depends on Washington’s will, called for preparations for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Americans rightly say: 'First, we need to reach a peace agreement,' and I understand that. However, at the same time, we need to ensure that, once a deal is made, we will be ready, and Europe will play a significant role in guaranteeing that the deal and peace can be maintained. Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary-General, stated

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who sought comfort following the scandal in the White House, had to settle for warm embraces from Starmer and promises from the British Prime Minister to allocate over $2 billion to Ukraine for military purchases, including air defense missiles to be manufactured in Belfast. The arrangement seems operational and creates the illusion of pseudo-support while funds remain in the UK.

Elon Musk commented on the European summit in London, accompanying his remark with a cartoon: "The reality of war. EU leaders and Zelensky are enjoying lavish dinners while people die in the trenches. How many parents will never see their sons again? How many children will never see their fathers?"