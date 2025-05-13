International Demographic Forum Held in Minsk

The forum took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere—after all, such events demand a certain tone! On May 12, the republican campaign “Together — for a Strong and Healthy Family” was launched, encompassing all regions of Belarus. Then, on May 13, the international forum was inaugurated. It was time to focus on what is most vital and precious—birth and upbringing of children, intergenerational continuity, and spiritual and moral support for youth. The main agenda item was how to improve the country’s demographic situation. The solutions were sought not only by policymakers but also by Belarusian youth themselves.