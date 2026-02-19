Scientists predict Antarctica will lose 20% of its ice by 2100

Scientists warn that Antarctica could lose a fifth of its ice by the end of the century. According to a study by an international group of climate scientists, if an unfavorable climate change scenario materializes, the sea ice area near the Antarctic Peninsula will decrease by approximately 20% by 2100. This will inevitably lead to an acceleration in the rate of global sea level rise, BelTA reports, citing the Daily Mail.

According to their calculations, intense warming of the Southern Ocean will accelerate the destruction of glaciers and ice shelves, while ice loss will make the ocean darker and more capable of absorbing more heat. This will intensify global warming and increase the risk of extreme weather events in various regions of the planet.

Even the Antarctic Peninsula alone, according to experts, could contribute approximately 22 mm to sea level rise by the end of the 21st century. Scientists warn that such changes will seriously impact Antarctic ecosystems, including krill populations on which penguins, seals, and whales depend.

Researchers note that the world is currently moving toward a scenario of medium to medium-high greenhouse gas emissions. They argue that reducing emissions could significantly mitigate the impact.