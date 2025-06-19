Belarus 24 Participates in International TV and Film Forum "New Reality"

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5ca8dc0-cd0a-41c2-92c6-8bdbff4c8cc3/conversions/b8141e93-ab54-4ec8-a9bf-089ba6b5bba5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5ca8dc0-cd0a-41c2-92c6-8bdbff4c8cc3/conversions/b8141e93-ab54-4ec8-a9bf-089ba6b5bba5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5ca8dc0-cd0a-41c2-92c6-8bdbff4c8cc3/conversions/b8141e93-ab54-4ec8-a9bf-089ba6b5bba5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5ca8dc0-cd0a-41c2-92c6-8bdbff4c8cc3/conversions/b8141e93-ab54-4ec8-a9bf-089ba6b5bba5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The delegation of the Belarus 24 TV channel is taking part in the International TV and Film Forum "New Reality". The program of the large-scale media event includes master classes, competitive screenings, and dialogue platforms.

The author's project "Belarusians" of the Belarus 24 TV channel is short-listed for the creative competition of documentary films and TV programs in the special nomination A View from the 'Near Abroad'.

Vladimir Solovyov, Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Russia:

"I am very glad that our Belarusian brothers have joined the festival. It was high time to do this, because we have very warm, friendly, fraternal relations with the Union of Journalists of Belarus. I hope that from now on our Belarusian colleagues will participate in the festival every year with their very talented films and TV programs."