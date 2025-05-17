Celebration of Culture, History, and Traditions: International Museum Day

May 18th marks the International Museum Day. The tradition of celebrating this day began nearly 50 years ago.

In Belarus, there are over 150 museums under the republican jurisdiction.

This number of exhibition spaces is optimal for showcasing our rich cultural diversity. Among the top ten most visited museums are the Brest Hero-Fortress, the Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War, the castles in Mir and Nesvizh, and the National Art Museum. Regional institutions are also thriving; for example, the Vetka Museum of Old Believer Traditions and Belarusian customs are trending attractions.

On this day, museums around the world extend their working hours, with many remaining open even through the night. Belarusian cultural institutions are no exception.

From the night of May 17 to 18, cultural and historical centers across the country joined the international "Night of Museums" event, creating special festive programs that allowed visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere.