Digital Future —International Exhibition Digital Expo Opens in Minsk

The International Exhibition Digital Expo has officially opened in Minsk. Over 90 companies showcased their innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies, including leaders from the IT markets of Belarus, Russia, and China.

The digital future is already upon us: robots no longer surprise anyone, neural networks process vast amounts of information, and artificial intelligence assists in tackling global challenges.

Among the participants are creators of IT solutions, system integrators, pioneers of digital transformation, developers of software and products designed to automate business processes.

"There are solutions of a truly multifaceted nature. Today, we are presenting several of our developments. One of them is procurement management, which is implemented at major Belarusian enterprises. We also have a solution tailored for the light industry sector, which we are presenting today. Additionally, we offer an integration bus that allows the seamless integration of entirely different products. And one of our key areas is the marking and indication system," explained Maxim Yefimovich, Director of an IT company.

"We organized a collective exposition representing the Smolensk Region. This year, three companies are presenting our region. They offer 'smart home' systems, public safety solutions, and comprehensive automation solutions for industrial enterprises. For us, this exhibition is a new experience—an opportunity to showcase ourselves. Located quite close to Belarus, it is important for us to discover new exhibitions and establish contacts with new Belarusian partners," shared Anastasia Shapovalova, Head of International Projects at the Smolensk Export Support Center.

The State Committee for Science and Technology of the Republic of Belarus presented a collective stand showcasing innovative scientific and technological developments. Visitors can also explore promising startups from residents of the Minsk City and Brest Technoparks.

A special emphasis deserves the educational cluster, comprising leading universities responsible for preparing the workforce of the digital industry. At the exhibition, they demonstrate their latest developments and introduce new academic programs. The educational cluster also includes specialized secondary vocational schools, gymnasiums, and schools.