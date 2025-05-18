First printer of Belarus. 535 years since birth of Francysk Skaryna

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81278f04-d43c-4e1f-b4a8-4a67ce899c3c/conversions/8dc7370d-d45d-43d5-8280-44b7ba6e07bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81278f04-d43c-4e1f-b4a8-4a67ce899c3c/conversions/8dc7370d-d45d-43d5-8280-44b7ba6e07bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81278f04-d43c-4e1f-b4a8-4a67ce899c3c/conversions/8dc7370d-d45d-43d5-8280-44b7ba6e07bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81278f04-d43c-4e1f-b4a8-4a67ce899c3c/conversions/8dc7370d-d45d-43d5-8280-44b7ba6e07bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Every nation is proud of its cultural heritage and talented people. The personality of Francysk Skaryna stands out among the most vivid and significant representatives of Belarusian culture, BelTA writes.

He is included into our history as a printer, scientist, enlightener and humanist. A man of exceptionally broad erudition, Francysk Skorina saw the meaning of his activity in serving the people. He strove to enculturation his compatriots to the heritage of common culture and did it through books.

There is no exact information about Skoryna's date of birth. However, most researchers agree that the enlightener was born around 1490 in Polotsk in the family of a wealthy merchant Luka. But there are alternative versions: before 1490, in 1485-1490.

Francysk received his initial education at his parents' home, where he learned to read and write, and then attended school at the Catholic Church. In 1504 he entered the University of Krakow, and already in 1506 he received his first degree - Bachelor of Philosophy. In order to continue his studies at the most prestigious faculties of European universities, which were considered to be medical and theological, Skoryna had to obtain a master's degree. It is not known exactly whether he received it at the University of Krakow or at some other university, but in 1512 he arrived in Italy at the famous University of Padua, already having this degree.

The poor but talented young man was admitted to the examinations. For two days he defended his scientific theses in disputations with eminent scholars. On November 9, 1512 in the bishop's palace in the presence of famous scientists of the University of Padua and dignitaries of the Catholic Church Skoryna was awarded the title of Doctor of Medical Sciences. This was a significant event in his life and in the cultural history of Belarus: the son of a merchant from Polotsk confirmed that skills and vocation were more valuable than aristocratic origin.

In the records of the University of Padua in 1512 it is stated: "The son of the late Mr. Luka Skoryna from Polotsk showed himself so commendable and excellent during the rigorous test that he received the unanimous approval of all the scholars present". To this day in one of the halls of this educational institution, where there are portraits of famous men of European science, who came out of its walls, one can see a portrait of an outstanding Belarusian painted by an Italian master.

Francysk Skaryna began his publishing activities in Prague. In August 1517 the first book was published – "The Psalter", in the preface he informed: “I, Francysk Skaryna, son of the glorious Polotsk, doctor in the medical sciences, I have commanded you to emboss the Psalter with Russian words, and Slovenian language”.

For incomplete three years in the Prague printing house Skoryna printed 23 illustrated (decorated with many woodcut engravings, initials and headpieces) books of the Bible translated into the Old Belarusian language. They are provided with prefaces and commentaries reflecting the confessional, philosophical, and educational views of the printers. When publishing the Bible, he supervised the work, corrected the typesetting, and obtained scarce watermarked paper in Germany.

In 1520-1521 Skoryna left Prague and moved to Vilna. Here he founded a printing house in the house of the senior Vilna burgomaster Jakub Babich. The "Little Book of Travels" was printed there. In 1525 the book "Apostle" was published. In numerous prefaces, when in total the enlightener wrote 22 prefaces and 17 afterwords to the "Apostle", the content of chapters and individual epistles is outlined; "incomprehensible" phrases are explained. The whole text is preceded by Skoryna's general preface "The Acts of the Holy Apostles. Preface".

It is assumed that in the late 1520s-early 1530s, the first printer visited Moscow, where he brought his books published in "Russian" script. Sometime after 1525, the printer married Margarita, the widow of a Vilna merchant and member of the Vilna council, Yuri Advernik, thus improving his financial situation, and together with his wife took part in the trade affairs of his brother Ivan.

The year 1529 was extremely difficult for Skoryna. His brother Ivan died. In the same year, Margarita died suddenly. Francis was left with a young son. Relatives of his late wife sued the printer, demanding the division of property. In the mid-1530s Skoryna moved to Prague, where, most likely, he worked as a doctor.

The exact date of Skoryna's death and place of burial are unknown. Presumably, the outstanding enlightener died around 1551 or in January 1552.

Belarus honors the memory of the great printers. Many streets in our republic, as well as Gomel State University, gymnasium No. 1 in Polotsk, gymnasium No. 1 in Minsk bear his name, the monuments have been built.

In 2004, the Law of the Republic of Belarus "On State Awards of the Republic of Belarus" established the Order and Medal of Francysk Skaryna.

The Order of Francysk Skaryna is awarded for considerable achievements in national revival, profound research in the history of Belarus, the national language, literature, art, book publishing, cultural and educational activities, and promotion of the Belarusian cultural heritage; for special merits in humanitarian and charity activities, in the protection of human dignity and rights of citizens, charity and other noble acts.

The Medal of Francysk Skaryna is awarded to scientists, teachers and cultural professionals for excellent achievements in their professional activities, a significant personal contribution to the development and enhancement of the spiritual and intellectual potential and cultural heritage of the Belarusian people.