How many books are in the library stock of Belarus? Belstat makes calculations

The library fund of Belarus amounts to almost 50 million books, while a third of Belarusians have a library card. Such figures were reported by the National Statistics Committee. Experts counted the most important things in the cultural sphere for 2024.

There are about 6 thousand historical and cultural values in the country. The list includes architectural monuments, art objects, archaeological, urban planning and nature reservations. Museums across the country (there are 155 of them) were visited by almost 9 million people. Museum items of the main fund are estimated at 3 million 600 thousand items. The Brest Hero Fortress, the Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War, the Nyasvizh National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve are among the most visited.