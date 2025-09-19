Whose song will become a manifesto of peace? We will find out on the evening of September 20th. "Intervision" is witnessing a revival before the eyes of a billion people worldwide. The international music competition will broadcast live from the Live Arena stage, reaching twenty countries. The United States will even listen via the internet. Belarus will be represented by Nastya Kravchenko. Why will this event become a symbol of peace?

Belarus will be represented by Nastya Kravchenko

Few remember that "Intervision" has already taken place. In 1963, the USSR participated for the first time in the festival of pop music in Poland. Since then, there have been shared victories, performances, and Grand Prix awards won by Lev Leshchenko, Alla Pugacheva, and Irina Ponarovskaya. Unfortunately, in the 1990s, this bridge of friendship between East and West was destined to break apart.

Nevertheless, Russia has managed to unite all continents in these challenging times. We see how twenty-three countries are singing on one stage, communicating with each other, and already contemplating various collaborations. Naturally, Belarus actively participates in this cultural dialogue as well.

The competition has very important objectives. It is not about politics; it is about friendship and cultural exchange. The United States of America is also participating in this dialogue. The ambassadors of "Intervision" are sharing extensive information and explaining to audiences what this contest is about and what they will see today.

Pelageya, an Honored Artist of Russia and ambassador of the International Music Competition "Intervision 2025," stated: "This is not about business; it’s truly about the soul, about music, and about the diversity of cultures in our beautiful, vast, and multinational world. Creative people must share their talents and achievements, while also looking at others, enjoying, and learning from them. I am full of enthusiasm, dear friends! I highly recommend not to miss the live broadcast of 'Intervision.'"

The Russian side warmly welcomed the participants and prepared an extensive cultural program, including walks around Red Square, excursions to the Victory Museum, discussions of shared achievements, common values, and even singing together.

The final performance at "Intervision" will feature Polina Gagarina’s hit "A Million Voices," with each country performing a phrase in its native language. Performing the song in the national language is a fundamental principle of the organizers of "Intervision."

Rauhan Malik, representing India at the International Music Competition "Intervision 2025," shared his plans for collaboration with the Belarusian participant: "I want to create collaborations with each participant of 'Intervision,' especially with such a wonderful singer as Nastya. I would like to produce a song that combines the Belarusian language and Hindi."