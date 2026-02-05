Masterpieces from Minsk in Muscat: Belarus Prepares Exhibitions in Oman by 2027

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0996e8a-547a-4d0f-a56d-fae57f39a8cd/conversions/7f11c7fb-e018-4cb2-885b-034638a17072-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0996e8a-547a-4d0f-a56d-fae57f39a8cd/conversions/7f11c7fb-e018-4cb2-885b-034638a17072-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0996e8a-547a-4d0f-a56d-fae57f39a8cd/conversions/7f11c7fb-e018-4cb2-885b-034638a17072-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0996e8a-547a-4d0f-a56d-fae57f39a8cd/conversions/7f11c7fb-e018-4cb2-885b-034638a17072-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian masterpieces will tour Oman. In March 2027, the National Museum of the Sultanate will present "The Art Space of 20th-Century Belarus." The Art Museum of Belarus is already formulating the project.

Works by Pen, Kruger, and contemporary folk artists are among the candidates for the tour. Another Belarusian exhibition is planned for September 2027. Arabic-writing manuscripts from the National Library's collection—kitabs and hamails—will embark on a creative journey.

The understanding on the exhibition projects was reached during a working visit by the First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus to the Sultanate of Oman.

Dmitry Shlyakhtin, First Deputy Culture Minister of Belarus:

"The Omani side has also expressed interest in assisting in studying the objects of Eastern origin held in the National History Museum. This is also very important to us. Most of them are items from the museum's pre-war collection. We simply don't have the documents to determine their origins. We only know the basic attributive characteristics. But even the Omani specialists' first encounter with the presented materials gives us hope that they will assist us in this matter. And we will truly learn that our museums hold world-class objects of Eastern origin."