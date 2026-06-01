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NATO's Large-Scale Exercise BALTOPS 2026 to Begin in the Baltic Sea on June 4
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO's next large-scale exercise is approaching. This time, it will take place in the Baltic Sea.
The launch is scheduled for June 4. The maneuvers, known as BALTOPS 2026, will last two weeks. Led by the US Armed Forces, 15 alliance countries will participate in the exercise.
Participants will practice anti-submarine warfare, convoy escort, amphibious operations, and the use of unmanned platforms.