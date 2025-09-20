The mystery was finally unraveled. Vietnam emerged as the pioneer of a new musical era at "Intervision." An international music competition bringing together artists from 23 countries took place in Moscow, resonating with vibrant energy and unexpected twists.

Vietnamese singer Dyk Fuk claimed victory at "Intervision," clutching the crystal trophy in his hands. Belarus confidently entered the top ten, with Nastya Kravchenko’s "Moth" soaring to sixth place. The competition was filled with surprises and remarkable performances.

Nastya Kravchenko, the youngest cultural diplomat and Belarus’s representative, delivered a powerful manifesto of selfless dedication through her performance. Her ballet, soaring literally above the stage of the Live Arena, was a testament to artistic expression.

Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Uzbekistan set the tone with their artistic flights, placing Belarus’s performance at the forefront. Our entry impressed the jury, comprising members from Serbia, Vietnam, and Qatar, earning 341 points and securing sixth place.

_"I am genuinely happy and grateful. I was rooting for Vietnam’s contestant. He is talented, incredible, and has achieved the very best. My team and I did everything possible and impossible in our efforts. There’s nothing more we could have given. I always say that stars, mood, and the jury’s mood decide everything. Because this isn’t a sport. It’s subjective, not objective."_

Regrettably, even at "Intervision," politics cast its shadow. On Thursday, Vassy, an artist holding dual citizenship in Australia and the United States, performed her rhythms at the Live Arena.

"I’m so glad to be in Moscow. It’s my first time participating in 'Intervision.' It’s a great honor, and I look forward to everything that’s going to happen," she shared.

The dance music star even appeared before a billion viewers during the cultural parade, yet she will not perform her song. The Australian government simply prohibited her from participating.

Djan Nissar Lone, a jury member representing India, commented:

"This is just unnecessary drama, spreading nothing but hatred. Russia is doing everything in its power to promote peace around the world."

Shaman also withdrew from the competition, contrary to expectations of his victory. He asked the judges not to evaluate his performance and withdrew voluntarily.

"Hospitality is an integral part of the Russian soul. I understand that, by the rules of hospitality, I have no right to claim victory," said the Russian singer.

Russia’s cultural initiative showcased the diversity of African authenticity, Asian trends, and Arab subtlety. An eclectic mix of cultures, united in their willingness to develop bilateral ties. Qatar rounded out the top three. Slightly ahead was the NOMAD trio, rarely seen among favorites but captivating judges with their deep national roots and exceptional vocals, earning second place.

Azat Raimberdiev, the NOMAD lead singer and Kyrgyzstan’s representative, said:

"Friends, we tried to touch every heart of each listener and viewer. I hope we succeeded. For us, this is a victory, because so many people cheered for us. I want to send a warm hello to everyone who supported us. Belarus, hello! We love you."

The evening’s triumph seemed to be the contestant who most vividly showcased his national flavor, earning the loudest ovations at the Live Arena.

Vietnam’s Dyk Fuk expressed his gratitude to Russia in Russian, thanking the country for its warm hospitality. Naturally, the show will continue.