Nastya Kravchenko to represent Belarus at Intervision 2025

Singer Nastya Kravchenko will represent Belarus at the international music competition Intervision 2025 in Moscow.

The creative career of the 21-year-old performer includes many prestigious music awards. Nastya is a laureate of international vocal competitions in Malta, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Russia. She was a superfinalist of the television project Xfactor Belarus, finalist of the project Zaletai v Trendy, laureate of the New Song of the Year in Moscow in 2022 and 2023, laureate and winner of the Song of the Year of Belarus in 2022, 2023, 2024.

The singer is also the owner of the YouTube gold button, a platinum disc for a million plays on streaming platforms.

About 3 million fans follow Nastya Kravchenko's work on her social networks. Nastya Kravchenko is also a presenter of the Belteleradiocompany.

In December 2025, the artist released a solo album called "First Album" and held a big solo concert.

Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to participate in Intervision 2025. The Belarus 1 TV channel will broadcast the final of the competition live on September 20.

You will hear the song that Nastya Kravchenko will perform at the Live Arena in the capital of Russia very soon!