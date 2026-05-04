"Paintings of Special People" on display at Belteleradiocompany Gallery

The exhibition "Paintings of Special People" is on display in the lobby of the Belteleradiocompany Gallery. The inclusive creative project was presented by the Minsk City Social Nursing Home "Vyacha."

In addition to the usual rehabilitation and medical care, the center's residents receive care and art therapy. Drawing is among the many hobby groups offered. The exhibition features 40 works by two artists.

Tatyana Loiko, occupational therapy instructor at the Minsk City Social Nursing Home "Vyacha":

"Some of us knit, some embroider, but our main focus is, of course, creativity. Every brushstroke is a story told through color and form. They express what is sometimes very difficult to express in words."

"I usually paint with acrylics. I used to have my own ideas, but I didn't have the technical perfection. A painting takes about three days to a week. I'm still learning; the main thing for me is to get the hang of it," shared Alexey Yeryshev, a resident of the facility.

Yulia Kholina, Deputy Director of the Minsk City Social Nursing Home "Vyacha":

"The Minsk City Social Nursing Home "Vyacha" has several departments: a medical department, a palliative care department, and, in my opinion, the heart of our home is social rehabilitation. It's a place where people realize their creative abilities."

Each of the residents, of whom there are over 750, at the Vyacha boarding house can develop their talents and skills in painting and other artistic fields.