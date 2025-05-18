Shaman to represent Russia at Intervision

Russia will be represented at the revived International Music Contest Intervision by singer Shaman, BELTA reports with reference to the organizing committee of the contest.

According to the polls, Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov) was recognized as the most popular pop performer of 2024 in Russia among singers.

The decree on holding the Intervision contest was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was announced that the competition will be held on September 20 at the Live Arena in Moscow.

"After a long break, delegations from more than 20 countries will come to Intervision. These are mainly BRICS member states, the CIS, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries. One performer or group from each participating country will be able to take part in the competition. The participating countries will independently determine the most worthy representative of their national pop music. The winner of the competition will be chosen based on the results of voting by an international professional jury, which consists of recognized music experts from each of the participating countries," the organizers said.