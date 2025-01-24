Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran have been friends and partners for many years

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and the people of this country on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution - an event that is a vivid symbol of the independence, sovereignty and national identity of Iran, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"It is pleasant to note that our countries have remained friends and partners for many years, and Belarusian-Iranian relations are characterized by positive dynamics of development in all areas," the congratulations read.

The head of state mentioned the first meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, which took place in Kazan in an atmosphere of complete mutual understanding. "The exchange of views on issues on the bilateral agenda confirmed the common focus on the implementation of all previously reached agreements," the President emphasized. "I count on continuing our dialogue in Minsk as part of your official visit."