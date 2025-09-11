Belarusian Customs Authorities Ready for Increased Transport Flows at Lithuanian and Latvian Routes

The Belarusian side is prepared to handle increased traffic on the Lithuanian and Latvian routes amid Poland's complete closure of the border with Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the State Customs Committee.

Lack of Clarity on Timelines. Poland Has Closed Its Border with Belarus

"Belarusian customs officers are ready to accommodate increased transport flows on the Lithuanian and Latvian routes should movements be redirected to these border crossings from the Polish side. At checkpoints such as 'Kamуnny Log,' 'Benyakoni,' and 'Grigorovshchina,' shifts have been intensified, and readiness has been ensured to process the maximum number of vehicles," the press service stated.

Currently, at the Lithuanian border outbound to the neighboring country, a total of 740 trucks and over 400 passenger cars are waiting. "This is a typical situation for recent times regarding queue lengths. Over the past 24 hours, Lithuania has processed 20% of freight vehicles and 50% of passenger cars compared to normal," added the State Customs Committee.