Lukashenko Urges Mobilization and Unity of People for Beautification of Minsk

In Minsk, it is essential to actively involve residents in the city's beautification efforts. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized this point during his visit to the reconstructed "Loshitsky" complex, according to BELTA.

As reported to the head of state by Minsk City Executive Committee Chairman Vladimir Kukharev, a new initiative has been launched to engage the population in civic projects, including residents contributing their own funds to improve courtyard areas. To date, fourteen such projects have already been implemented this year, with citizens investing 4.6 million rubles.