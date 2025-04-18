Lukashenko congratulates head of Belarusian Catholics on Easter

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Archbishop Joseph Staniewski, Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, on Easter. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“The sublime joy of this holiday brings peace and harmony in the soul, fills every moment with happiness. The Bright Resurrection of Christ is a time of hope, renewal and revival of life, which affirms the power of forgiveness and love,” reads the message of greetings.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the Catholic Church in Belarus unites believers around true Christian values, calls for mutual help and unity on the way to unity.