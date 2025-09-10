3.64 BYN
Lukashenko pardons 52 prisoners, including 14 foreign citizens
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the request of the US President and other heads of state, as part of a gesture of goodwill and based on the principles of humanity, the President of Belarus decided to pardon a number of foreign citizens convicted of espionage, participation in extremist and terrorist activities and who committed other criminal acts on the territory of Belarus.
A total of 52 prisoners were pardoned, including 14 foreign citizens.
Six of them are citizens of Lithuania, two each of Latvia, Poland and Germany, one citizen of France and one of Great Britain.