Those who failed to cross Polish border will be able to return to Belarus

On September 11, the State Border Committee of Belarus received an official notification from the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland about the closure of border crossings on the Belarus-Poland border starting from 01:00 on September 12, Belarusian time.

This concerns the road crossings "Brest" - "Terespol" and "Kozlovichi" - "Kukuryki," as well as four railway crossing points: "Grodno" - "Kuznitsa Belostotskaya," "Berestovitsa" - "Zubki Belostotskie," "Svisloch" - "Semenovka," and "Brest" - "Terespol." The Polish side has promised to inform about the resumption of the crossings' work separately.

Anton Bychkovsky, the official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus, noted that Belarus and its border authorities do not plan to close crossings from their side, and they will continue to operate and are ready to resume processing vehicles and individuals crossing the border at any moment once the neighboring side resumes control activities.

"At the same time, the Belarusian border service is ready to increase traffic on other routes at remaining operational crossings on the Lithuanian and Latvian directions," he added.

Aleksey Danilyuk, head of the Warsaw Bridge checkpoint: