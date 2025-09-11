"Belarus always welcomes those who aim to strengthen bridges of friendship." With these words, Alexander Lukashenko addressed foreign diplomats today. A solemn ceremony of accrediting new ambassadors took place at the Independence Palace.

The diplomatic missions of the Vatican, Sudan, Slovakia, Vietnam, Niger, Mali, Ethiopia, and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta are beginning. Our country — emphasized the Belarusian leader — is committed to expanding the circle of friends, fostering trust-based dialogue, and considering the interests of partners. As is well known, this is always a good foundation for economic cooperation.

A Major Diplomatic Day at the Independence Palace

A major diplomatic day at the Independence Palace is always a significant responsibility for the state protocol. Everything matters: timing of meetings and arrivals, consideration of national characteristics and preferences of the ambassadors. This marks the start of their work in Belarus, and their first impression should, first, be memorable, and second, flawless. Even by their dress code, it’s clear that the guests come from different corners of the world: Europe, Africa, Asia. Vietnam’s ambassador wore a traditional national tunic to highlight his country’s uniqueness and traditions. Minsk and Hanoi have traditionally maintained a dialogue of friendship.

Nguyen Van Chung, Ambassador of Vietnam to Belarus:

"For Belarus, Vietnam can remain a reliable friend. We are ready to serve as a gateway to Southeast Asia to develop broader economic ties with this dynamic region. Our cooperation will mainly focus on economic development. We have identified several areas of interaction and will include them in the action plan for implementing a strategic partnership between our countries — from machine-building, such as establishing joint ventures for tractor production, to organizing direct air traffic between Minsk and Vietnam."

All agreements made with the leadership of Vietnam — one of our key partners in the Asian region — are firmly intended to be realized. Overall, Belarus’s doors are always open for those willing to build bridges of friendship, not walls of confrontation. For decades, representatives of 130 nationalities and 25 faiths have lived here in peace and harmony. We are always ready to expand our circle of friends.

A Reflection on the Dates of Peace and War

"Our meeting coincides with two significant, yet fundamentally different dates: the International Day of Peace, celebrated on September 21, and the 86th anniversary of the start of World War II — September 1. I wouldn’t mention the second event at this solemn moment if it weren’t for the growing analogies between current alarming trends and the events of the 1930s, which led to tragic consequences for the entire planet, including Belarus. Unfortunately, ideas of some sort of exceptionalism and claims to ultimate truth are once again taking root in the minds of some politicians — both Western and pro-Western. Repeating history by building a real Iron Curtain in the middle of Europe would seem farcical if it weren’t for the sanctions war and the relentless militarization of the European Union countries. They have pushed truly vital and global issues — food security, energy, climate, and environmental safety, as well as addressing the root causes of poverty, inequality, and mismanagement of resources — to the background, not just second, but fifth plan. These systemic issues, including the increased role and effectiveness of the United Nations and new approaches to global governance, are now discussed not in Europe, but at other platforms — the SCO summit, the virtual BRICS meeting, and events of African interstate unions. Belarus is a responsible partner in working on these issues and bilateral agendas," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

Slovakia’s Perspective and Reconciliation

For Joseph Migaš, an experienced diplomat and statesman, this will be a return to Belarus. Despite the absurd position of the EU, Slovakia is ready to build cooperation, as confirmed by high-level contacts.

"We highly value the independent course pursued by Bratislava — bravely and with dignity, despite external pressure and threats. We discussed this with Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing. We look forward to his visit again to Belarus, in a friendly atmosphere: to discuss all issues, visit memorial sites related to heroic history from World War II. I am confident we can achieve a lot for our countries," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The Experience of the Slovak Ambassador

The Slovak ambassador, Joseph Migaš, shared: "I want to do everything to improve relations between Slovakia, the European Union, and Belarus — to make them much better. To base them on pragmatism, cooperation, and friendship, because the situation as it is now is unsatisfactory for both Belarus and Slovakia, and I believe the EU also understands this. Many sanctions have already been imposed, but it turns out they may be more harmful to the EU itself, especially Slovakia. So, it’s worth reconsidering whether this is the right approach and whether this is the path we should continue along, including in relations between Slovakia and Belarus. Alternatives should be considered, and perhaps sanctions should be abandoned altogether."

Belarus’ Interest in Cooperation with the Order of Malta

Belarus is interested in expanding cooperation with the Order of Malta, primarily in the humanitarian sphere.

Relations with the Vatican

Relations between Minsk and the Vatican are built on mutual respect, dialogue, and traditional values. On many international issues, our approaches align.

"We highly value the consistent and sincere position of the Vatican against sanctions. I see great potential for combining our efforts for peace in Europe and worldwide. We are ready to discuss any issues — both global and bilateral — with the new papal nuncio in Belarus," stated the Belarusian leader.

African Diplomats in Minsk

This time, Minsk hosts a representative group of diplomats from African countries. Many African states see Belarus as a partner in their development and strengthening economic ties. This is especially relevant for Mali, which is currently undergoing significant transformations. We are ready to assist Niger in defense, industrialization, food security, and personnel training. Ethiopia has been a long-standing and reliable partner of Belarus in East Africa.

"I look forward to quickly implementing the agreements reached and activating cooperation, which we discussed with your country’s prime minister at the BRICS platform in Kazan. This has been personally assigned to the foreign ministers. We need to develop a roadmap and move forward in all directions — from technical equipment for agriculture to training Ethiopian students in Belarus," emphasized the Belarusian president.

Ambassador of Ethiopia in Belarus, Genet Teshome Jirru:

"Our relations with Belarus are extremely important and have great potential. We previously considered assembling Belarusian tractors, and now we are looking for partners and cooperating with the Belarusian government on modernization and mechanization of agriculture. This is just one area. We also have several government-approved projects in trade, technological cooperation, and supply of goods needed for agricultural and industrial modernization."

Ambassador of Sudan in Belarus, Omer Elamin Abdalla Fadlala:

"We have long-standing excellent relations with Belarus in economics, agriculture, and culture. Therefore, we aim to work with our friends here in Belarus across all areas, developing these relations for the benefit of both countries and peoples."

Lukashenko’s Call to Diplomats

Alexander Lukashenko urges diplomats not to limit themselves to office work but to visit enterprises and regions more often — places where life is vibrant, where one can truly appreciate the country’s beauty, hospitality, and culture, and better understand its people.

"I promise you won’t have any problems in Belarus. If needed, contact me directly or the foreign minister — we will always respond. We will consider all your requests and proposals within a day. In short, I wish you success," he said.