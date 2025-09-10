3.64 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.61 BYN
"Stoking tensions out of thin air" — Lukashenko on Poland’s reaction to the UAV incident
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko commented on the situation involving unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed into Polish territory, as well as Poland’s response to this incident. Speaking during a meeting with Belarus’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Valentin Rybakov, Lukashenko shared his perspective, according to BELTA.
"Just look at what’s been happening lately. Drones have entered their airspace. They even accused us—can you believe it? These drones did not fly toward Belarus. We saw exactly where they were headed. We destroyed everything we could—shot down those drones. A few remained, but we promptly, and as far as possible, informed Poland. And what was their response?" Lukashenko remarked. "Listen to how savage they are. They’re stirring up trouble out of nowhere. They probably want us to react appropriately. I’ve warned a thousand times—we do not want war or conflicts. We do not seek to close our borders. But if they force our hand, we will be compelled to respond."
"As I have said before, Poles are intelligent people. They won’t allow chaos caused by politicians like Tusk, Nawrocki, Duda, and others to get out of control. Duda has become more prudent, no longer the president (I mean Duda himself), yet he still gave certain interviews. He was the first to ignite the war in Ukraine. Now he’s blaming Ukraine. What is this? Well, that’s their problem. Our duty is to defend our country."