"Just look at what’s been happening lately. Drones have entered their airspace. They even accused us—can you believe it? These drones did not fly toward Belarus. We saw exactly where they were headed. We destroyed everything we could—shot down those drones. A few remained, but we promptly, and as far as possible, informed Poland. And what was their response?" Lukashenko remarked. "Listen to how savage they are. They’re stirring up trouble out of nowhere. They probably want us to react appropriately. I’ve warned a thousand times—we do not want war or conflicts. We do not seek to close our borders. But if they force our hand, we will be compelled to respond."