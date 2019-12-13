3.35 RUB
Lukashenko visits children's hospital near Minsk on New Year's Eve
The head of state will talk to the children and their parents undergoing treatment, the hospital staff, congratulate them on New Year holidays.
The President will be informed about the work of the hospital, attend the anesthesiology and resuscitation department after major repairs and modernization, get familiar with the organization of the pediatric department for children with cardiological and rheumatological pathology, the conditions created in the health care institution for children and their parents.
The Minsk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital is a multidisciplinary preventive medical institution that provides specialized high-tech medical care for children and in certain specialties (ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology, maxillofacial surgery) for adults in Minsk Region, as well as organizational, methodological and advisory assistance to health care organizations in the region.
