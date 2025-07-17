Belarus and Laos Discuss Prospects for Cooperation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abcba764-e3cc-4bf6-a090-6d430c10ae76/conversions/63941d61-5338-4876-88ec-cceeb75022a7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abcba764-e3cc-4bf6-a090-6d430c10ae76/conversions/63941d61-5338-4876-88ec-cceeb75022a7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abcba764-e3cc-4bf6-a090-6d430c10ae76/conversions/63941d61-5338-4876-88ec-cceeb75022a7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abcba764-e3cc-4bf6-a090-6d430c10ae76/conversions/63941d61-5338-4876-88ec-cceeb75022a7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov continues to work in Laos.

The agenda for July 18 includes a business forum that is of mutual interest. The parties have discussed which areas are the most promising for our economies. For example, cooperation in the manufacturing industry or the supply of Belarusian equipment for harvesting rice. There is room for fruits and nuts from Laos in our market.

In general, our colleagues are particularly interested in our participation and chairmanship in the EAEU. And they are ready to support us in cooperation with ASEAN. This is a real partnership and even friendly approach.