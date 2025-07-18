Watch onlineTV Programm
Orban admits possibility of Hungary leaving EU

The Hungarian Prime Minister admitted the possibility of his country leaving the EU. Viktor Orban noted: The European Union has transformed from an economic union into a political one. For now, according to him, the benefits of EU membership outweigh the losses, but the situation is getting worse every day.

From recent polls it follows: in Germany, people increasingly support opposition parties, one of which is the Alternative for Germany. In France, 40% of citizens vote for the National Movement. The Austrian Freedom Party won in 2024. The number of Eurosceptics is also growing in other countries, including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.