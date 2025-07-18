EU Names Countries Not Affected by Sanctions on Russian Oil Products Imports

An import ban introduced as part of the EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting petroleum products derived from Russian oil, does not apply to the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Canada, TASS reports.

This is stated in the EU Council’s announcement regarding the adoption of the 18th sanctions package.

"The EU imposes a ban on the import of refined petroleum products produced from Russian oil and originating from third countries, except for Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States," the statement reads.