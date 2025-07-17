Lithuania Will Not Resume Transit of Belaruskali

Lithuania will not resume the transit of fertilizers from Belaruskali. This was stated by the Lithuanian government in response to a proposal from a freight company.

It is noted that the initiative came from the Klaipėda Port company Biriu Kroviniu Terminalas (BKT), which handled the transportation of fertilizers for Belaruskali. The proposal was not even considered; it was deemed untimely and irrelevant.

The port administration, apparently not acting out of convenience, decided to bring this idea to the government. Vilnius has officially assessed the potential damage from transit restrictions at €1 billion.