Visa-Free Travel and Economic Agreements — Highlights of the Belarusian Delegation’s Visit to Laos

The visit of the Belarusian delegation to Laos has concluded. The agenda was highly packed. On July 18, a bilateral business forum took place. Laos presents Belarus with a good entry point into Southeast Asia; the key is to properly utilize this opportunity.

The working day for the Belarusian delegation began at the National Assembly of Laos. Strong ties exist between the parliaments of the two countries, with friendship groups active, laying a solid foundation for future economic projects. Ultimately, the main goal of this visit is to explore new economic opportunities.

Currently, the trade turnover between our countries is modest and clearly does not reflect the potential. Concrete projects are needed. During the visit, discussions covered agricultural mechanization, mineral extraction, the development of petrochemicals, and food supplies.

Laos can be considered a gateway to Southeast Asia. It is a promising country gradually carving out its niche in the global market.

Vladimir Borovikov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia:

"In recent years, Laos has demonstrated significant growth in trade and economics. Last year, GDP growth exceeded 4%. The government’s plan is to turn Laos into a regional transport hub within ASEAN, which we oversee from Vietnam. This creates additional opportunities for expanding our cooperation."

One of the key events of the visit was the Belarus-Laos business forum.

Companies from both sides participated, indicating a clear mutual interest.

Elena Malinovskaya, Deputy Chairperson of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

"This is the second Belarus-Laos business forum. The first took place quite a long time ago — on July 1, 2013. Back then, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the chambers of commerce. Progress was made, but as the Chair of the Laos Chamber of Commerce noted today, it was irregular. Therefore, during this visit, we decided to renew our agreements: we signed a cooperation agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. And with the visa-free regime now in force, I believe this will give a new impulse to our trade and economic cooperation."

The most promising sectors for collaboration were discussed — for example, cooperation in manufacturing or supplies of Belarusian equipment for rice harvesting. There is room in our markets for Laos’ fruits and nuts. For Laos, participation and leadership of Belarus in the EAEU are of particular interest, and we are ready to support cooperation with ASEAN. That’s true partnership, sometimes even friendship.

Siviengphet Phetvorasak, Head of the Laos Open Education Center:

"Of course, we believe your products are very high quality. Especially dairy products, foodstuffs, and other food items — we fully support their supply. It’s also worth noting your equipment, such as MAZ trucks and combines — they are truly very useful. Laos is a hot country with a warm climate, but your combines are perfectly suited for our agriculture. We hope your products will appear on the shelves of all Laotian stores."

The parties agreed to mutual visits of business delegations in the near future. Promising projects will be overseen by a joint intergovernmental commission. Recently, its leadership was renewed from the Laotian side, and Belarusian colleagues are already in contact.

Roman Brodov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Belarusian Development Bank:

"The Minister of Finance will head this structure from the Laotian side, and we have already set approximate dates — mid-September or perhaps the second half of the month. We are preparing for the event around that time. The agenda is indeed very busy."

All projects discussed during the visit will be implemented. These issues will also be addressed with Laos’ political leadership. Minsk expects high-level guests.