Trump Plans to Rebirth Famous Alcatraz Prison for $2 Billion

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of reopening a maximum-security prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, reports Axios, citing sources.

The project is estimated at $2 billion, which includes demolishing old structures that have been damaged by seawater and constructing a new complex from scratch. An alternative plan costing $1 billion involves partial use of the island’s territory. A final decision has not yet been made.

According to sources, the project could be handed over to private contractors, though such a scenario is considered unlikely.

It is noted that Trump is attracted to the symbolism of Alcatraz, famously depicted in numerous films as a harsh penitentiary. "In public and cultural consciousness, Alcatraz is regarded as a severe place, and the President likes that," Axios reports.

Alcatraz Prison, closed in 1963 due to high maintenance costs and the expense of supplying food and water, was previously home to notorious criminals, such as American gangster Al Capone.

Interesting Facts About Alcatraz

During its 29 years of operation (1934–1963), 14 escape attempts were made involving 36 prisoners, but officially, no one successfully escaped. Two prisoners drowned, 23 were captured, six were shot, and the fate of five—including the famous 1962 escape—remains unknown.

Notable inmates included Al Capone, who served around 4.5 years (1934–1939), and Robert Stroud, known as the "Birdman of Alcatraz" for his interest in ornithology, although he was not allowed to keep birds in prison.

The prison was closed in 1963 because of prohibitive costs. Seawater eroded the buildings, and transporting food and water to the island was three times more expensive than at other U.S. prisons.

Between 1969 and 1971, the island was occupied by a group of Native Americans protesting U.S. policies toward Indigenous peoples. They demanded that Alcatraz be transferred for the creation of a cultural center, drawing attention to their movement.

Alcatraz features prominently in numerous films, such as Escape from Alcatraz (1979) starring Clint Eastwood and The Rock (1996) with Sean Connery, cementing its image as a symbol of harsh imprisonment in popular culture.