Trump Told Zelensky That Ukraine Needs to Switch to Offense — The Washington Post

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine cannot achieve anything through defense alone and must switch to an offensive strategy, according to the newspaper The Washington Post (WP), as reported by TASS.

"During a phone call with Zelensky on July 4, Trump said that Ukraine would not be able to change the course of the war through defensive actions alone and emphasized that it needs to go on the offensive," an unnamed Ukrainian official told the newspaper.

Trump also inquired whether Ukraine could "bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg," to which Zelensky responded that it was possible "with the right weapons." Earlier, this detail of the conversation was reported by The Financial Times.