Brazil's President Accuses Trump of Attacking Country's Sovereignty

"Brazil has always been open to dialogue. We expected negotiations, but instead we received unacceptable blackmail, threats and lies about trade between Brazil and the United States. And this attack on Brazil is supported by some of our politicians: they are the real traitors of the nation! They think that the worse, the better. They do not care at all about the country's economy or the damage caused to our people. The first victim in a world without rules is the truth. There are no winners in tariff wars. We are a peaceful country, we have no enemies, but do not forget: Brazil has only one master - the Brazilian people!"