Brazil's President Accuses Trump of Attacking Country's Sovereignty
The Brazilian President made harsh accusations against the U.S. leader.
Lula da Silva believes that Trump is systematically attacking Brazilian sovereignty. This is evident, for example, in the fact that Trump is breaking the law and seeking the release of the right-wing former Brazilian President Bolsonaro.
The U.S. is also resorting to economic blackmail. Today, Brazil has already been subject to 50 percent tariffs. But what's more, America is threatening this South American country with 100 percent tariffs for its cooperation with Russia.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil:
"Brazil has always been open to dialogue. We expected negotiations, but instead we received unacceptable blackmail, threats and lies about trade between Brazil and the United States. And this attack on Brazil is supported by some of our politicians: they are the real traitors of the nation! They think that the worse, the better. They do not care at all about the country's economy or the damage caused to our people. The first victim in a world without rules is the truth. There are no winners in tariff wars. We are a peaceful country, we have no enemies, but do not forget: Brazil has only one master - the Brazilian people!"
All this, Lula da Silva is sure, is an undisguised interference in internal affairs and a form of imperialist aggression.